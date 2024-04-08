Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $70.01 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

