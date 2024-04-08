WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of WSC opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

