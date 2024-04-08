WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $8.41 million and $440,349.14 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00145118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00016262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008135 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001326 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

