White Wing Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 831,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

