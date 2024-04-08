White Wing Wealth Management Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

