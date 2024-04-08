White Wing Wealth Management Invests $16.79 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,790,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,706,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

