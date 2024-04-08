White Wing Wealth Management Buys Shares of 20,142 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.51. 831,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,566. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

