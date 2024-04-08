White Wing Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 704.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $514,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,762. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.