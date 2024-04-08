Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.
WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $91.76 on Monday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
