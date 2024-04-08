Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after buying an additional 87,106 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $91.76 on Monday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

