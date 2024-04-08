Wells Fargo & Company Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $147.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

