Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.79. 14,561,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,580,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

