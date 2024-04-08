Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

