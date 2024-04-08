Wells Fargo & Company Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $322.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.08.

GD stock opened at $295.18 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $295.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $26,868,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

