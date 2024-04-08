Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 155.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. 1,841,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inozyme Pharma

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

