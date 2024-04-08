Wedbush Boosts CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Price Target to $19.00

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

CXW has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 92,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,866. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CoreCivic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CoreCivic by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 122,886 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,530,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

