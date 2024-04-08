Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WBS opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $97,217,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

