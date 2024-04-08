Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,122,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

