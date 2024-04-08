Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 700 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,623. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.