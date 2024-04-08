Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.78. 388,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average is $280.77. The company has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

