Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

