Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $3,349,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.64. 111,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,563. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

