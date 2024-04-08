Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 3,750 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.19. 379,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,955. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

