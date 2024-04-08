Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $190.80 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00009465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00014601 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,795.70 or 1.00080813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011154 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00133121 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

