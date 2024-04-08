Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 2.9%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $73.18. 864,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,881,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

