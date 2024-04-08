Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $79.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

