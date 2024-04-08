Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

VSTO stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

