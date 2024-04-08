Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,566 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OABI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OmniAb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 80,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OmniAb by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,535 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb Trading Down 0.9 %

OABI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.26. 234,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,191. OmniAb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $616.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $64,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OABI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

View Our Latest Report on OmniAb

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

