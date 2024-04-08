Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $713.28. 580,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $316.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

