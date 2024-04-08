Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 20,727 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.