Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 61,120 Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.26% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday.

CLGN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

