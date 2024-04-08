Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 443,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

