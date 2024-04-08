Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Invests $395,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

