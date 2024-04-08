Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 258.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. Atlas Energy Solutions makes up approximately 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $31,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AESI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:AESI remained flat at $23.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 177,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $34,807.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

