Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $41.89. Approximately 3,488,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 19,784,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

