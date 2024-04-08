Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

