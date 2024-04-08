Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
VRA stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
