Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $256.92 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $256.92 million and $50.40 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.22 or 0.00022540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,838,184 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

