Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,485. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.