Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Cut by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $109.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.