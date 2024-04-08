Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.94. 760,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,758. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.