Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lessened by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 14.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $69,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.62. 13,873,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.