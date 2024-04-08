Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 615,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. 4,626,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,750. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

