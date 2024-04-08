Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $477.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $382.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.