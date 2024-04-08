Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.58. 365,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,221. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

