Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $256.06. The company had a trading volume of 255,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,267. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.72 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

