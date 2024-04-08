Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. 1,413,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,198. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

