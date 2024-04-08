Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Boosted by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.88. 1,916,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

