Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 148,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.23. 1,071,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

