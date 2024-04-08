Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $84.71. 2,085,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

