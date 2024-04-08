Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 73,120 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.84. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

